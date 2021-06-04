Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.43

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.43 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

