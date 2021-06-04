TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

TowneBank has increased its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

