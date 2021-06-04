Traders Buy Large Volume of Asana Call Options (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,952 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,718 call options.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.77.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,652. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 in the last ninety days. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

