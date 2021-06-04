Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 16,808 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,594% compared to the typical volume of 624 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 41,924 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 662,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 246,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $1.20 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $95.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

