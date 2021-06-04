Traders Purchase Large Volume of Plains GP Call Options (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,738 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,407% compared to the average daily volume of 248 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

PAGP stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

