Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yellow Put Options (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,349 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 654% compared to the typical volume of 179 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of YELL opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. Yellow has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.23.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74). Research analysts forecast that Yellow will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $9,095,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $14,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $508,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

