Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yellow Put Options (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,349 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 654% compared to the typical volume of 179 put options.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on Yellow in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yellow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of YELL opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. Yellow has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $321.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.23.
In related news, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $9,095,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter valued at about $14,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Yellow in the first quarter worth about $508,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yellow
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.
