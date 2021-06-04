Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.50. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$21.96, with a volume of 361,356 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

