TRAXIA (TM2) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,523.00

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 22.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $248,139.26 and approximately $1,523.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00067930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00301098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00250617 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.56 or 0.01184995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,023.45 or 0.99583654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

