Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Down 6.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56. 3,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 283,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
