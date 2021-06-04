Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading Down 6.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price fell 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56. 3,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 283,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845 in the last 90 days.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

