TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of TCBK opened at $48.13 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 25.10%. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

