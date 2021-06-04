TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after acquiring an additional 306,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth about $43,758,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRB opened at $77.25 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

