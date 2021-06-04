TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after acquiring an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $206.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.79. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.