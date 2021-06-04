TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 163 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

