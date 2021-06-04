TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $484,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

