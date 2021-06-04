TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

AVGO stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $462.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

