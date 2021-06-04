TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.13.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

