Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triterras.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of Triterras stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,444. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
