Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triterras.

Get Triterras alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Triterras from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triterras stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,444. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.