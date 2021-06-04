Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Triumph Group stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 197,923 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 808,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 297,833 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,241,000.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

