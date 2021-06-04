TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Gap Up to $5.68

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.96. TrueCar shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 17,947 shares trading hands.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.19.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,914 shares of company stock valued at $573,681. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TrueCar by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 283,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,020,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 107,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

