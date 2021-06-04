Truist Initiates Coverage on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

Shares of BAC opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $370.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

