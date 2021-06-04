TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs Sells 3,231 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.92. 88,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TTEC by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

