Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Stake Lifted by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 677,825 shares during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources comprises about 16.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 4.40% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $142,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. Macquarie lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

