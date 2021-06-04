Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.47. Tyler Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

NYSE:TYL traded up $7.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $402.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.24. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

