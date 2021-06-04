Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $395.29 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

