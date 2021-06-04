Typerium Achieves Market Cap of $803,909.03 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typerium has a market cap of $803,909.03 and $141.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00077522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00025355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.05 or 0.00994147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.44 or 0.09823205 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00051529 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

