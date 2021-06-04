U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.18. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 202,765 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 206.34% and a return on equity of 113.41%. The company had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.