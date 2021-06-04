Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $984,681.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.