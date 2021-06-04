Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.23. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $90.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

