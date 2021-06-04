Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.63. Unico American shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 5,508 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 51.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.51%.

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

