UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of UniFirst worth $539,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:UNF opened at $220.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $160.70 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.82.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. Research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $478,661 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

