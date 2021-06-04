Unisocks Price Tops $65,116.17 on Top Exchanges (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $20.45 million and $10,623.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for $65,116.17 or 1.75091523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00078881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00025214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.01011015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.39 or 0.09785989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

Unisocks (CRYPTO:SOCKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

