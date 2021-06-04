United Community Banks, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after buying an additional 374,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

