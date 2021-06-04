United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.34

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 72901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,545,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $8,189,653. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

