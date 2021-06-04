Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.84. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 76,325 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on URPTF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

