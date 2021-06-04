Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Upgraded at TheStreet

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UONE stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 566,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,074.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,298 shares of company stock worth $505,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

