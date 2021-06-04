Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

UTMD opened at $83.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.62 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.25. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 25.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

