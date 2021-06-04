V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Sells $1,070,002.44 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44.

VFC opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $294,785,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

