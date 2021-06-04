Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $29.08

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.08, but opened at $26.72. Valneva shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 248 shares.

VALN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valneva in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

