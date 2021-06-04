Valor Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $311,595.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $311,595.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00077982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00992180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,620.18 or 0.09818916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00051805 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

