Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.54 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

