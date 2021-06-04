VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,238 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $23,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,675,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 47,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,625. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

