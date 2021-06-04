Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $300.14 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $316.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.07.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

