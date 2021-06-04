Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 983,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,420,000 after acquiring an additional 348,558 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,852. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

