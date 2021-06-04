Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,659. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

