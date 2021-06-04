Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 608,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the April 29th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,443,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VMBS opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $108,366,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,179,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after acquiring an additional 550,502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

