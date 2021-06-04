Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,539. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $179.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

