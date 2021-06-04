Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $78,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,520. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.