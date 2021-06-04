Vascular Biogenics’ (VBLT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VBLT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.15.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.