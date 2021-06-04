Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sells $29,260.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VLDR opened at $9.86 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

