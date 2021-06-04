Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,780,913 shares of company stock valued at $48,333,131. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,596. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

